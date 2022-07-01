Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of FC opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $52.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FC shares. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

