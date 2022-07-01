Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.51.
Shares of FMS opened at $24.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
