Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $33.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($51.81) to €51.00 ($54.26) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($76.60) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €84.90 ($90.32) to €83.40 ($88.72) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.51.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FMS opened at $24.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.