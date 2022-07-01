FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Up 4.8%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.17. 26,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,176,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FREY. US Capital Advisors began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $857.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in FREYR Battery by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.