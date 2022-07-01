Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,100 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the May 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontera Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FECCF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,153. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

