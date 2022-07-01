Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) & Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Head to Head Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 80.23% 110.77% 31.13% Consolidated Communications -12.77% 8.17% 0.92%

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 0.90 $4.96 billion N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.63 -$107.08 million ($1.76) -3.98

Frontier Communications Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 1 3.00 Consolidated Communications 0 2 0 0 2.00

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.43%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Consolidated Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Consolidated Communications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

