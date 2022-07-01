FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.84 and last traded at $29.86. 10,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 52,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.75% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

