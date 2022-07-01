FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.22% of FTI Consulting worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

NYSE:FCN opened at $180.85 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.