Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €33.00 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.11) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($43.09) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FPE opened at €23.30 ($24.79) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.81. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($39.79) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($47.66).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

