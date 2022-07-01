Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.57 million, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 5.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Fuel Tech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,548,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

