Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) PT Lowered to $17.00 at B. Riley

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLL. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,662,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 789,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

