Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,250 at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FRNWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($47.85) to GBX 3,300 ($40.49) in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $21.59 on Monday. Future has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

