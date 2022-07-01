FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Getty Realty Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.