FY2023 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for ESSA Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25).

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

EPIX stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPIX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 626,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 543,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 185,124 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,318,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,546 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 25,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,990,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,195,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

