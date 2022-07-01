G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.81 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $979.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

