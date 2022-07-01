Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Stock Price Down 0%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 33,633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 56,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment. The company's products include private-label interactive LED touch screen panels, communicator bells, paging, and classroom audio, school PA, intercom products, and accessories, as well as various other domestic and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

