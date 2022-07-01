Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPEY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.98) to €11.50 ($12.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.30) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.83) to €14.00 ($14.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

