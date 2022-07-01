GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.74

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.74 and traded as high as $22.05. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 10,696 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on GBL. StockNews.com cut GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.52.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 60,942 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in GAMCO Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.