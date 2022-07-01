Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Short Interest Update

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GHAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.86.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

