GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Down 51.2% in June

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GBLX traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,690. GB Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
