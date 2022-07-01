General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. General Mills updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.94-$4.06 EPS.

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. General Mills has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

