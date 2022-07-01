General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 60,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

