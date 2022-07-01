Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Holdings Lifted by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.48%.

