GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Update

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIA remained flat at $$10.03 during trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. GigCapital5 has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

