Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 560 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 560 ($6.87) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.12) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($9.08) target price on Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Glencore from GBX 461 ($5.66) to GBX 770 ($9.45) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.14) target price on Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 603.33 ($7.40).

Shares of GLEN stock opened at GBX 445.10 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £58.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 488.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 456.49.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

