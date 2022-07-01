Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00), with a volume of 4,032,513 shares.
The company has a market cap of £2.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.58.
Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)
