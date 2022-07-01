GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Capitalization of $357,855.69 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 59.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $357,855.69 and approximately $208.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,267.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,051.25 or 0.05456056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00031025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00263714 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.57 or 0.00584223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00075122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.86 or 0.00518265 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

