GMS (NYSE:GMS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GMS presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

GMS stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.87.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 238,897 shares of company stock worth $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,734,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GMS by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

