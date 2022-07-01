Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Update

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,010,000 shares, an increase of 202.3% from the May 31st total of 11,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 183,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,363,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.