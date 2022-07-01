Goldcoin Hits One Day Volume of $195.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $665,560.02 and approximately $195.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00270334 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002385 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003082 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.