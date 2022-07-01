Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was down 7.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 65,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,110,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,465,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,285 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after buying an additional 159,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,295,000 after buying an additional 2,709,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter valued at about $10,415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

