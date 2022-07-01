Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Update

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the May 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBRGR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

