Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Up 66.9% in June

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the May 31st total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Goodman Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:GMGSF remained flat at $$12.44 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

