Goodwin Daniel L Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Goodwin Daniel L decreased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 78,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,899. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

