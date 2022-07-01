Goodwin Daniel L Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,868. The company’s fifty day moving average is $351.65 and its 200 day moving average is $373.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $294.29 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

