Goodwin Daniel L Has $1.83 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 0.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,605,136.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,789 shares of company stock worth $414,076,821. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $506.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of -124.11 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

