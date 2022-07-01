Goodwin Daniel L Sells 720 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in VMware were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in VMware by 27.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,039. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock worth $9,329,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

