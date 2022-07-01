Goodwin Daniel L Trims Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Goodwin Daniel L reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.30. 172,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,790. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

