Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $52.65

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.65 and traded as low as $50.50. Gravity shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 17,830 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Gravity alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $354.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gravity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gravity by 9.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gravity by 18.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter.

Gravity Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.