Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$0.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE GPR remained flat at $C$0.16 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 152,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,598. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.88 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.80.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$42.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.99 million. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.061875 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

