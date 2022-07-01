Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GPLB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 5,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.
Green Planet Bioengineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
