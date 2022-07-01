Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as high as $7.80. Greenlight Capital Re shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 103,776 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.95 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.2% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,538,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 100.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 129.4% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 223,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 126,245 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

