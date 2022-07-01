Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,490.26

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,490.26 ($30.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,842 ($22.60). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 1,857 ($22.78), with a volume of 155,443 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have commented on GRG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.98) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,127.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,477.30.
Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
