Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,490.26

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,490.26 ($30.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,842 ($22.60). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 1,857 ($22.78), with a volume of 155,443 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on GRG. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($44.17) target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.98) to GBX 2,900 ($35.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,127.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,477.30.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.57), for a total transaction of £87,961.26 ($107,914.69). Also, insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,901 ($23.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($23,322.29). Insiders have purchased a total of 1,251 shares of company stock worth $2,400,807 over the last ninety days.

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.