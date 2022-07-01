Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

