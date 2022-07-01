Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 378.0% from the May 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:MSMGF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.09. 26,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
Grid Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
