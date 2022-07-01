Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $145.72 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.45 by $1.36. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 41.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total transaction of $169,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

