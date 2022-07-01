Growth DeFi Trading 17.7% Lower This Week (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $1.41 million and $6,263.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00016836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

