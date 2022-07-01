Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 146.6% in June

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the May 31st total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.
Shares of GUZOF traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.52. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.28.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Herdez (GUZOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.