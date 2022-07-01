Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 146.6% in June

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,100 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the May 31st total of 178,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.6 days.

Shares of GUZOF traded down 0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 1.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 1.52. Grupo Herdez has a 12 month low of 1.18 and a 12 month high of 2.28.

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

