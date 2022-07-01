Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 45.0% in June

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2,580.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

