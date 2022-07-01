Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the May 31st total of 174,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 361,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,173. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 9.64%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary and Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

