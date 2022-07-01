GYEN Trading Up 0.5% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $20.24 million and $115,197.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.02228631 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00188087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00081534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016061 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

