Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

NYSE HAE opened at $65.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,444.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,242 shares of company stock valued at $490,404. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 386,813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $18,057,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.